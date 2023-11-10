Homeless veterans can get assistance at Augusta event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host an event where homeless veterans can get some help.

The Homeless Veteran Stand Down will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor gymnasium of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way off Wrightsboro Road.

Participants will get access to limited life-essential items like toiletries, gloves, blankets and socks, a boxed lunch, a VA eligibility screening, the opportunity to register for VA health care, local community agency information, and information on housing, including for homeless veterans.

VA is on track to permanently house 38,000 homeless veterans this year, having reached 26,470 through July. VA Augusta has housed more than 140 veterans in 2023, with none of them returning to unhoused living conditions.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless can contact VA Augusta’s homeless services care coordinator to get help: Sabrina.Faircloth@va.gov.

