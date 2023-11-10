Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will show up Friday and bring the chance for showers late. The wedge will form this weekend bringing much cooler temperatures and showers.

Cold front moves into the region tomorrow. We should stay dry through lunchtime Friday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Showers will spread over the region Friday night into Saturday.

Wedge conditions are expected to form this weekend behind the front with clouds, cool temperatures, and light rain/drizzle on and off all day. Highs Saturday look to remain in the upper 50s and Sunday highs should stay in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Rain totals through the weekend look to stay below 1″. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

