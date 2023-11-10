Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold front drops south tonight - wedge sets up shop this weekend. Soggy and Chilly Saturday & Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold front drops south tonight and brings the chance for showers. The wedge will form this weekend bringing much cooler temperatures and persistent showers.

Light showers will be possible this evening into tonight - so bring the rain gear if you’re heading out. Temperatures will stay in the 50s tonight as the wedge builds into the region with northeast winds staying steady between 5-10 mph.

Wedge conditions are expected this weekend behind the front with clouds, cool temperatures, and light rain/drizzle on and off all day. Highs Saturday and Sunday look to remain in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Rain totals through the weekend look to be between 0.5-1.5″. Most of the rain should move out by Sunday afternoon.

Early next week remains cool with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Staying mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, but another rain maker shows up by the middle of next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Northeast winds will pin cooler air in place this weekend. Rain chances remain high both days.
Northeast winds will pin cooler air in place this weekend. Rain chances remain high both days.(WRDW)

