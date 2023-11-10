Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta University celebrates Veteran’s Day with ceremony

Veteran's Day at Augusta University
Veteran's Day at Augusta University(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two-state is ramping up the Veteran’s Day events before Saturday’s holiday.

There are parades on Saturday, but on Friday, future service members were able to meet with the present.

We were at Augusta University’s Veteran’s Day event.

“Thank you for your service” is a phrase you’ll hear a lot this weekend for Veteran’s Day.

It’s a day to celebrate those who gave it all, so we could have it all.

MORE | Augusta Veterans Day parade will go on, rain or shine

“They have paved the way for us. And because of them, I am here today, and we just want to celebrate all branches of services that mean that we’re taking care of our country,” said Commandant Marine Corps League, Linda Roach.

The holiday means a little something different for everyone, especially for Augusta University students like Caitlyn Burner.

“My dad didn’t come home, so it is very important for me to see that other people’s families got to know that their soldier came home,” she said.

The celebration consisted of the national anthem, speakers, and a cake-cutting for the Marine Corps.

“It’s the Marine Corps birthday. We always celebrate our birthday no matter where we’re at. But it’s also Veterans Day. So we combine the two together and here we are,” said Burner.

Every year, but especially this weekend, veterans across the U.S. will hear this one phrase.

“I think it’s special when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service’ and meaningful,” said Professor of Military Science at AU, Matthew Miller.

He says in response, he encourages veterans to say “Thank you for your support.”

So when you see a veteran this weekend, make sure you thank them too.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta prison worker caught with contraband, arrested
Surprise searches of S.C. prison workers.
S.C. prison workers hit with surprise random searches
This was the aftermath of a deadly fire in the 500 block of Huntongton Street in Augusta on...
Separate CSRA structure fires kill 2 in 24 hours
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Magazine scams
I-TEAM: Swindled seniors seek justice after $300M stolen over 20 years

Latest News

Columbia County Fair
Rainy forecast keeps Columbia County Fair closed for tonight
Veteran
Homeless veterans can get assistance at Augusta event
Downtown Augusta, Ga.
Augusta Veterans Day parade will go on, rain or shine
Vice President Kamala Harris flew to South Carolina to file paperwork putting President Joe...
Harris, Clyburn file to get Biden on South Carolina ballot