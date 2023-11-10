Augusta University celebrates Veteran’s Day with ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two-state is ramping up the Veteran’s Day events before Saturday’s holiday.

There are parades on Saturday, but on Friday, future service members were able to meet with the present.

We were at Augusta University’s Veteran’s Day event.

“Thank you for your service” is a phrase you’ll hear a lot this weekend for Veteran’s Day.

It’s a day to celebrate those who gave it all, so we could have it all.

“They have paved the way for us. And because of them, I am here today, and we just want to celebrate all branches of services that mean that we’re taking care of our country,” said Commandant Marine Corps League, Linda Roach.

The holiday means a little something different for everyone, especially for Augusta University students like Caitlyn Burner.

“My dad didn’t come home, so it is very important for me to see that other people’s families got to know that their soldier came home,” she said.

The celebration consisted of the national anthem, speakers, and a cake-cutting for the Marine Corps.

“It’s the Marine Corps birthday. We always celebrate our birthday no matter where we’re at. But it’s also Veterans Day. So we combine the two together and here we are,” said Burner.

Every year, but especially this weekend, veterans across the U.S. will hear this one phrase.

“I think it’s special when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service’ and meaningful,” said Professor of Military Science at AU, Matthew Miller.

He says in response, he encourages veterans to say “Thank you for your support.”

So when you see a veteran this weekend, make sure you thank them too.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.