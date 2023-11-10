5 families displaced after apartment fire at Azalea Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five families are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a Thursday evening fire at Azalea Park Apartments.

Around 5:58 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire involving eight units. Upon arrival, heavy fire and smoke were visible from the windows.

Meanwhile, in less than 24 hours, two people have died from separate structure fires in Augusta and Leesville according to authorities.

During a 360-degree assessment of the complex, Chief Colson saw a resident attempting to jump from a second-story window, according to fire officials.

Firefighters used a ground ladder to rescue the resident, officials say.

Five families were displaced, however, the fire was extinguished without any injuries, according to officials.

Central EMS, Augusta Fire Department Med 4, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

Georgia Power was requested to secure the electrical service to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

