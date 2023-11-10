1 found dead after structure fire in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was found dead inside a burning structure while crews were fighting the fire, according to authorities.

The Coroner’s Office confirms they met with crews on the 500 block of Huntington Street early Friday morning around 2:07 a.m.

The time of death is 3 a.m., and an autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner’s office.

