Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Google gadget searches for the holidays

Searches for smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 spike around Christmas.
Searches for smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 spike around Christmas.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the cat-and-mouse game many shoppers play before and during the holidays.

Is it better to wait until Black Friday to purchase a popular gadget or do you risk the chance it could be sold out?

Since many Black Friday sales have already begun you may not find much of a savings if you wait until after Thanksgiving.

How do you know what could sell out before Black Friday?

You just have to look at Google and what people are searching for. Google has released its Holiday 100, the most searched-for items this year to help you decide whether it’s best to wait or buy them now.

Bird watchers are going coo-coo over these bird feeders.

The Bird Buddy is the most searched-for bird feeder this year. It has a camera that triggers any time a feathered friend flies in for a snack.

It also identifies the species and records the birds dining in your yard. Searches for e-bikes have been strong all year, and while there are many to choose from, some brands and styles could ride out of the stores before you get a chance.

And prices have dropped, we found the Bird e-bike about $120 less than last Christmas. Searches for smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 9 spike around Christmas.

So do searches for mini projectors like the Nebula capsule projector and these from ViewSonic that are small enough to fit in a back pocket.

Google says trackers like the Tile and Apple Air Tags are popular searches this year.

So are point-and-shoot cameras like the Sony ZV-1 Mark II are hot items this year. As far as toys go,

It isn’t a Rubik’s Cube, but these light-up electronic cube puzzles are being searched for.

The GoCube teaches how to solve the puzzle. and while it isn’t tech, one of the more curious items this Christmas is human dog beds.

Searches are up over 1-thousand percent this year.

We’re not suggesting all of these items will sell out since there isn’t an expectation of any supply-chain issues, but they are on the lists of other shoppers.

If you see a deal now, it might be wise to beat the rush.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive on Nov. 5, 2023, to treat shooting...
South Augusta shooting takes life of 20-year-old man
Kroger on Nov. 8, 2023, held a grand reopening ceremony for newly renovated store at 2801...
Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Jill Biden speaks at the Aurubis metal recycling plant in south Augusta on Nov. 8, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta for second time in a few months
Rendering of plans for proposed new James Brown Arena.
Voters approve sales tax for new James Brown Arena

Latest News

Surprise searches of S.C. priason workers.
S.C. prison workers surprised with random searches
Musician Young Thug performs at the 2021 Governors Ball music festival at Citi Field on Sunday,...
Judge rules rap lyrics are admissible in Young Thug’s trial
James Brown Arena
Voters have approved new James Brown Arena: What’s next?
Augusta election
Georgia’s voting chief slams threats to election workers