City of Augusta dedicates COVID memorial plaque

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta on Thursday held a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the city’s COVID-19 memorial plaque at Heroes’ Overlook on the Augusta Riverwalk.

The permanent plaque is intended as a point of remembrance to all Augusta residents who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes’ Overlook is at the 10th Street entrance of the Augusta Riverwalk near the Augusta Marriott Hotel.

