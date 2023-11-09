Submit Photos/Videos
City of Augusta dedicates COVID memorial plaque

By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta on Thursday held a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the city’s COVID-19 memorial plaque at Heroes’ Overlook on the Augusta Riverwalk.

The permanent plaque is intended as a point of remembrance to all Augusta residents who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes’ Overlook is at the 10th Street entrance of the Augusta Riverwalk near the Augusta Marriott Hotel.

