Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Voting
Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
Rendering of plans for proposed new James Brown Arena.
Voters approve sales tax for new James Brown Arena
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer

Latest News

Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
4 elections offices in Washington are evacuated due to suspicious envelopes, 2 containing fentanyl
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of...
Older adults who use marijuana are at high risk of heart attack and stroke, studies find