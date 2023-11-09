Submit Photos/Videos
South Aiken coach reflects on school’s first state championship

In an all-encompassing 25-minute interview, News 12 Sports Director Dan Booth caught up with South Aiken Head Coach Cassie McKie to discuss their historic season.(WRDW)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Aiken Girls Volleyball team is fresh off of winning the SCHSL Class 4A State Championship for the first time in school history.

In an all-encompassing 25-minute interview, News 12 Sports Director Dan Booth caught up with South Aiken Head Coach Cassie McKie to discuss their historic season, the impact of the seven seniors leading the way, the ability for them to us their heartbreaking loss to Aiken in the State Semifinals a year ago as fuel for this title run, what makes this team different from teams in the past, as well as the impact winning it all can have on their program and their community moving forward.

Important statistical achievements this season:

  • Sydney Green: +2,000 set assists.
  • Annie Dziczkowski: +1,000 career kills.
  • Katie Roberts: 1,000 career digs.
  • Cassie McKie: +200 career wins as head coach.

