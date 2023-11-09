Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. day-care workers pushed kids to fight, deputies say

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says two day-care employees were arrested Thursday after being accused of inciting children to fight.

Deputies identified the two day care employees as Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56.

Deputies said they and the South Carolina Department of Social Services began an investigation after the incident was brought to light by Kids Unlimited of Prosperity daycare, who were following mandated reporting procedures.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the workers “encouraged and directed other students to fight or exhibit violence toward other students and allowed the violence to proceed without correction.”

Deputies said Jones faces 14 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Caldwell faces 15 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 15 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Foster said Caldwell is accused of assault and battery by hitting a child and Jones is accused of taking the video. He confirmed the daycare has cooperated with deputies and the employees were terminated.

Deputies said both Jones and Caldwell were to go before a magistrate Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

