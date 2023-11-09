Panel formed to find candidates for next AU president
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search committee has been formed to find candidates for the next president of Augusta University.
Current President Brooks Keel recently announced plans to retire after the 2023-2024 academic year. Keel has led AU since July 2015, guiding it through a period of significant growth and transition as one of four public research universities in Georgia and as the state’s only public academic medical center.
The committee will guide the first stage of the search. Buffkin Baker will provide executive search consulting services. Then the committee will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration.
The initial meeting of the committee will be Nov. 15. Its members are:
- Regent Jim Hull, committee chair
- Regent and Board Chairman Harold Reynolds
- Regent Tim Evans
- Brian Annex, chair of medicine, Medical College of Georgia (MCG)
- John Baker, president-elect, AU Alumni Association
- Peter Basciano, associate professor, James M. Hull College of Business
- Todd Boudreau, deputy commandant, Army Cyber School
- Tiana Curry-McCoy, associate professor, College of Allied Health Sciences; chair, AU Faculty Senate
- Don Grantham, board member, MCG Foundation; community leader
- Debbie Layman, co-chair and board member, AU Foundation
- Angel Lovett, associate director of philanthropy, AU Health; president, AU Staff Council
- Teresa MacCartney, chief operating officer, USG
- Dee Mallory, undergraduate president, AU Student Government Association
- Will McKnight, president, McKnight Construction Co.; community leader
- Robert Osborne, executive vice president, SouthState Bank; community leader
- Puja Punukollu, graduate president, AU Student Government Association
- Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO, Wellstar Health System
- Yvonne Turner, AU executive vice president for finance and chief business officer
