Panel formed to find candidates for next AU president

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search committee has been formed to find candidates for the next president of Augusta University.

Current President Brooks Keel recently announced plans to retire after the 2023-2024 academic year. Keel has led AU since July 2015, guiding it through a period of significant growth and transition as one of four public research universities in Georgia and as the state’s only public academic medical center.

The committee will guide the first stage of the search. Buffkin Baker will provide executive search consulting services. Then the committee will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration.

The initial meeting of the committee will be Nov. 15. Its members are:

Regent Jim Hull, committee chair

Regent and Board Chairman Harold Reynolds

Regent Tim Evans

Brian Annex, chair of medicine, Medical College of Georgia (MCG)

John Baker, president-elect, AU Alumni Association

Peter Basciano, associate professor, James M. Hull College of Business

Todd Boudreau, deputy commandant, Army Cyber School

Tiana Curry-McCoy, associate professor, College of Allied Health Sciences; chair, AU Faculty Senate

Don Grantham, board member, MCG Foundation; community leader

Debbie Layman, co-chair and board member, AU Foundation

Angel Lovett, associate director of philanthropy, AU Health; president, AU Staff Council

Teresa MacCartney, chief operating officer, USG

Dee Mallory, undergraduate president, AU Student Government Association

Will McKnight, president, McKnight Construction Co.; community leader

Robert Osborne, executive vice president, SouthState Bank; community leader

Puja Punukollu, graduate president, AU Student Government Association

Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO, Wellstar Health System

Yvonne Turner, AU executive vice president for finance and chief business officer

