Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ossoff asks FBI chief to help kids missing from foster system

By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is asking the FBI director to address threats to children who go missing from the foster care system.

It comes as Ossoff, D-Ga., leads an investigation of the foster care system in Georgia.

In a U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing about threats to the homeland, Sen. Ossoff asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to address threats to children who go missing from care.

HELPING FOSTER KIDS IN CSRA:

“It is well understood by the Department of Health and Human Services and by law enforcement that foster youth who go missing are at acute risk of trafficking and other forms of abuse and exploitation,” Ossoff said to Wray. “Will you commit to working with me to enhance the FBI’s ability to locate and free children who may be trapped by criminals?”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently found that between 2018 and 2022, 1,790 children in the care of Georgia’s foster care system were reported missing.

In a Human Rights Subcommittee hearing Monday, a center representative testified that anytime a child goes missing, no matter how long, they are vulnerable to experiencing a number of endangerments, including child sex trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, children who go missing from care are left more vulnerable to human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and other threats to their health and safety.

At the hearing, Wray committed to reviewing the center’s analysis and noted the close coordination between the FBI and NCMEC to keep children safe.

OSSOFF PROBES FOSTER SYSTEM:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive on Nov. 5, 2023, to treat shooting...
South Augusta shooting takes life of 20-year-old man
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Kroger on Nov. 8, 2023, held a grand reopening ceremony for newly renovated store at 2801...
Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
Jill Biden speaks at the Aurubis metal recycling plant in south Augusta on Nov. 8, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta for second time in a few months
Missing person
2 teens found after vanishing from South Aiken High last week

Latest News

Musician Young Thug performs at the 2021 Governors Ball music festival at Citi Field on Sunday,...
Judge rules rap lyrics are admissible in Young Thug’s trial
Grovetown cops make marijuana, fentanyl bust
Grovetown held a ceremony Thursday at Veterans Park on Old Wrightsboro Road. Maj. Eric Rowland...
Grovetown salutes veterans during ceremony
The city of Augusta held a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the city’s COVID-19 memorial...
Augusta unveils plaque as memorial to COVID victims