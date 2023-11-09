Newly signed S.C. law lifts status of ‘kinship caregivers’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When a child’s biological parents are unable to take care of them, child advocates say living with a relative or someone with whom they already have a close relationship can be a positive alternative.

This is called “kinship care” – and while these families serve a similar role as foster parents, they weren’t viewed the same in the eyes of the state until recently.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says this program is designed to support permanent placements of kids and teens with their kinship caregivers – and get them permanently out of the foster system.

“Anything that we can do to keep the families to grow, keep them together, let them prosper, let them dream, and let them go as high as their talents can take them, is the job of the government to do as much as we can.” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

He, lawmakers and advocates took part in a ceremonial signing of the new law Thursday at the State House.

It’ll provide kinship caregivers with more legal authority to care for children – which they say will make processes like obtaining birth certificates easier.

The law also establishes a Kin GAP program – allowing kinship caregivers to receive financial assistance similar to what foster families get from the government.

Kinship caregivers can start receiving this money early next year – when the program officially rolls out after the state gets approval from the federal government.

One South Carolina kinship caregiver, Daryl McCulley, says this new law will especially help grandparents and older relatives who are living on fixed incomes.

“Many caregivers who take on a kinship child are already struggling to make ends meet before adding a child to their home. Considering that child outcomes are typically better when placed with kin, why wouldn’t we support them in the same way that we do with foster care children?” McCulley said.

Until this new law was enacted, South Carolina was one of just 10 states that hadn’t implemented this program and tapped into that federal money – although it’s been around for about a decade.

