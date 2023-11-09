Submit Photos/Videos
New Chick-fil-A opens on Edgefield Road in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Chick-fil-A on Edgefield Road opened for business Thursday, joining 10 other restaurants in the chain across the Augusta market.

Jon Dawkins is the local owner-operator of the store at 1065 Edgefield Road.

It’s open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will add approximately 125 full-and part-time jobs to the North Augusta community.

“It’s been amazing. We had a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning, and I would say we had maybe 150 to 200 people attend. When the doors opened, there was already a line out the door,” said Dawkins.

To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, it’s celebrating 100 local heroes by providing them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Chick-fil-A Inc. will also donate $25,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Dawkins began his career with the restaurant company while serving as a teenage team member at Chick-fil-A McAlister Square Mall in Greenville. Over the next several years, he learned the ins and outs of the business, and his commitment to service helped him work his way up from team leader to the local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Aiken Mall in 2001.

