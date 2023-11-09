Submit Photos/Videos
Lost wedding dress? One was found on the side of S.C. interstate

Lost wedding dress? SCDOT looking for owner of box found on interstate
Lost wedding dress? SCDOT looking for owner of box found on interstate(SCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for the owner of a wedding box found along an interstate.

The agency said a contract crew picking up litter along I-385 south near Exit 19 found the box lying on the side of the road and turned it over.

Inside the box are a wedding dress and a veil.

“It is not uncommon for crews to find items along the roadway that may have been lost, and we make an effort to connect the property to the rightful owner,” officials said.

The SCDOT worker said whoever claims the wedding dress will need to show proof that the box is theirs.

If you or anyone you know is looking for the wedding dress box, you can contact the Laurens SCDOT Maintenance Office at 864-984-7632 during normal business hours to make arrangements to retrieve the box.

