Learn about the economic impact of the arts in Augusta today

Art Exhibit at Sacred Heart Cultural Center
Art Exhibit at Sacred Heart Cultural Center
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Learn about the economic impact of the arts in Augusta at the Arts Day Luncheon on Thursday.

The event will include lunch and lectures from two special guest speakers, hosted by the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The first lecturer will be Dr. Genna Styles-Lyas, AEP6 Community Engagement and Equity Director, followed by Margaret Woodard, the Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority of Augusta.

MORE | Big events are now possible with new James Brown Arena

The event will be held at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must register before the event, with the admission of $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members.

To learn more, head over to the Greater Augusta Arts in Augusta website.

