Learn about the economic impact of the arts in Augusta today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Learn about the economic impact of the arts in Augusta at the Arts Day Luncheon on Thursday.

The event will include lunch and lectures from two special guest speakers, hosted by the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The first lecturer will be Dr. Genna Styles-Lyas, AEP6 Community Engagement and Equity Director, followed by Margaret Woodard, the Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority of Augusta.

The event will be held at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must register before the event, with the admission of $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members.

To learn more, head over to the Greater Augusta Arts in Augusta website.

