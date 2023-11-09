Submit Photos/Videos
James Brown Arena board celebrates election victory

By Craig Allison and Audrey Dickherber
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority on Thursday held its first meeting since voters approved a sales tax to build a new James Brown Arena.

The proposal won overwhelming approval Tuesday, even though voters in 2022 turned down a plan to build a new arena funded by bond money.

MORE | Voters have approved new James Brown Arena: What’s next?

At Thursday’s meeting, the authority, which oversees the area and nearby Bell Auditorium, discussed the next steps now that the proposal has passed.

This is when the real work starts, officials said.

Officials will be working with contractors and architects on matters such as drawing up plans and pricing.

Tax collection will start in April.

Then once renovation work on the Bell Auditorium – which is now underway – is done, then work can start on the arena.

The auditorium will be needed to host events that would normally be held at the arena.

But Thursday was largely a meeting of celebration of all the hard work figuring out what needs to be done to complete the project that officials say is crucial to attract productions that will boost the economy.

The meeting included a lot of thanks, and there was a toast.

