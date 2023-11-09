Honor veterans all weekend long at these CSRA events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Check out these events to celebrate and honor our local veterans starting on Thursday and all weekend for Veterans Day 2023.

In Grovetown, Maj. Eric Rowland and the Fort Eisenhower Color Guard will host an event on Thursday.

It will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

In Aiken, the Veteran and Military Student Services at USC Aiken will host an event about mental health, treatments, and care for veterans.

It will be from 6 to 7:30 at the Penland administration building.

Augusta Veterans Day parade will be hosting its first parade since 2019 and is expected to have a significant turnout.

The parade will include high school band performances, motorcycle groups, military units, a color guard, and more.

The parade will be on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in downtown Augusta on Broad Street between 13th and Fourth Streets.

