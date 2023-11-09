Here are the rap lyrics that will come up in Young Thug’s trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville ruled on Nov. 9 that some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence in the rapper’s gang- and organized-crime trial in Atlanta.

Jeffery Williams (aka Young Thug) is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

Here are some of the lyrics, according to prosecutors, that are evidence of the existence of the gang as a criminal enterprise, and that will be used during the trial:

“Come and enroll to the YSL school and I swear I am the principal (slime!). I do not care if you slime for a dollar and chance, it’s the principle.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body ... I told them to shoot a hundred rounds ... ready for war like I’m Russia ... I get all type of cash, I’m a general.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“I was a capo in the hood way before a plaque or a mention.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“I’m at the top with bro though, ooh, head honcho ...” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“I just beat a murder rap, paid my lawyer 30 for that ... me and my slimes above the law.” — S. Stillwell, M. Farley, W. Lee, Q. Nichols

“Honestly, truth be told, YSL won’t fold, pick his a** off from the balcony ... YSL wipe a n**** nose.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“My n***** really be slime and we committin’ them crimes ... hop out and shoot ... you wanna be slime ... go catch you a body.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“Hey, this that slime s*** (hey!), YSL s*** (hey!), killin’ twelve s*** (hey!), f*** a jail s*** (hey!), ... this that mob s*** YSL, this that mob life.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams, D. Kendrick, M. Arnold, J. Winfrey

“Money longer than the world’s longest ruler, yeah, playing with YSL, n***** gon’ shoot you ...” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“We be on some 2Pac s***, ‘Hit Em’ Up’ ... n**** play with Unfoonk and get hogtied ... n**** play with Unfoonk, then they all die ... why would I lie, I got mob ties, ... knockin’ off you big homie b****.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“Ooh-woo, I done for the crew, ooh-woo, I done did the robbin,’ i done did the jackin’, now I’m full rappin ' ... I escaped everyone of them licks ‘cuz I was supposed to be rich, I don’t care nothing ‘bout no cop, I’m tellin’ you just how it is.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“Gave the lawyer close to two mil, he handle all the killings ... we don’t speak ‘bout s*** on wax it’s all mob business, we known to kill the biggest cat of all kittens.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“I rep my life for real ... for slimes you know I kill.” — D. Kendrick

“Hey, how you doing? I’m Yak Gotti, I got bodies on bodies.” — D. Kendrick

“I shot at his mommy, no he longer mention me.” — Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams

“Where you from? (I’m from Bleveland!) Throw your set up (YSL!) ... the opps hate the crew we gettin’ this paper and we duckin’ cases ... Free Lil Shannon he the one that had them runnin’ with that cannon.” — Wunnie Lee

Young Thug is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Jury selection lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and was repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

