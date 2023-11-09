Georgia’s voting chief slams threats to election workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to recent reported threats of election officials.

“Our No. 1 priority is secure elections and protecting the men and women who secure our elections.” Raffensperger said.

His response came after recent reports of suspicious letters sent to election offices in multiple states. Some of those letters were sent to Fulton County.

“We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted,” he said.

“Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure.”

