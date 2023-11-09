Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Tech students create nonprofit aimed at helping Latino students prepare for college

A Georgia Tech student founded a nonprofit aimed at helping Latino students prepare for college.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia Tech student has founded a nonprofit aimed at helping Latino students prepare for college.

The name of the nonprofit is The Growing Ramos Association Cultivating Inclusion and Academic Support or ‘GRACIAS’ for short.

Founder Ricardo Ramos said the goal is to provide resources and mentorship to Latino families and students to help make higher education more accessible and achievable.

“Myself and my team of directors are fueled from our own personal struggles of fitting in, finding different options, different programs,” he said. “So we want to help other people through their path as well.”

Ricardo said the focus on Latino students is important because of challenges such as possible language barriers.

The organization offers information sessions in Spanish.

“We break down what FAFSA is and its very complicated vocabulary,” Ricardo said. “Especially when we get into unique situations like undocumented people, DACA recipients, non-citizens, refugees.”

For more information on the organization, you can visit their website.

