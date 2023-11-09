Fentanyl-filled mail raises alarm after letter sent to Ga. election office

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to reported threats to election officials – incidents like letters filled with fentanyl and other substances.

“Our No. 1 priority is secure elections and protecting the men and women who secure our elections,” Raffensperger said.

Authorities are trying to determine who sent letters filled with fentanyl or other substances to local election offices across the country .

Raffensperger said his office was alerted Wednesday that one of the five envelopes was sent to the Fulton County elections office. The mail is still in transit, and office staff are reportedly being trained on how to use Narcan, which can reverse drug overdoses.

Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss says although there were “a few issues” in 2020, his agency hasn’t had any problems so far this year.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson said the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating, but had no further comment.

In an advisory Thursday, Georgia officials warned counties to take precautions when handling mail.

“Dealing with suspicious mail threats targeting election offices is a critical concern for maintaining the personal safety of election personnel and the integrity and security of the electoral process,” the advisory said.

Raffensperger said “domestic terrorists” will not stop the public’s right to a fair election.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure,” he said.

Problems elsewhere

The potential Georgia connection surfaced a day after authorities in Washington state said four county election offices had to be evacuated as election workers were processing ballots cast in Tuesday’s election, delaying vote-counting.

Election offices in Seattle’s King County and ones in Skagit, Spokane and Pierce counties received envelopes containing suspicious powders. Local law enforcement officials said the substances in Kings and Spokane counties field-tested positive for fentanyl. In at least one other case, the substance was baking soda.

Tacoma Police spokesperson William Muse said a message inside the envelope received by Pierce County election workers said “something to the effect of stopping the election.”

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

Fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin, is driving an overdose crisis deadlier than any the U.S. has ever seen as it is pressed into pills or mixed into other drugs. Researchers have found that the risk of fatal overdose from accidentally briefly touching or inhaling the drug is low, however.

Muse said “there was no candidate that was identified. There was no religious affiliated group identified. There was no political issue identified. It was just that vague statement.”

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said the incidents in his state were “acts of terrorism to threaten our elections.”

