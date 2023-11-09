Evans on Ice opens for season in park that’s decked out for holidays

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An annual holiday favorite, Evans on Ice, has opened at Evans Towne Center Park.

The tented ice-skating rink was set up and ready to go for about a week ahead of time, but Thursday was opening day for the event at the park that’s decked out for Christmas.

The decorating started right after Halloween, said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County.

She said workers start so early because it takes that much time to get everything ready by Thanksgiving.

She said after adding new holiday displays last year, there are even more new ones this year.

Some of the older incandescent lights are being replaced by the newer LED lights this year, so they should be brighter and easier to see, she said.

In addition to the decorations in the park, the county is putting up holiday banners on the surrounding streets, she said.

A 50-foot grand Christmas tree debuted last year, and it’s back this year.

The lighting ceremony this year will be something special, with 45 minutes of music choreographed with the lights, Wheatley said.

Holiday events

Evans on Ice kicks will be open until Jan. 15. Families can enjoy ice skating and holiday lights in the park from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.evansonice.com.

Starting Nov. 20, the Christmas lights at Evans Towne Center Park will be lit up, bringing festive cheer to all visitors. The exception is the Christmas tree, which will be lit up on Dec. 3 during a ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

The Christmas in Columbia County event on Dec. 3 will include a holiday market, photos with Santa, food vendors, live music, the tree lighting and fireworks. The holiday market, photos with Santa, live music, and food vendors will be set up from 1-7 p.m. The Christmas parade, which is organized by the Columbia County Merchants Association, will also take place on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

On Nov. 30 Sip ‘n’ Shop will bring holiday shopping to Evans Towne Center Park from 4-9 p.m. Shop until you drop with local artisans and vendors before taking in the holiday lights and ice skating.

Dec. 8 will bring a movie night to Columbia County Amphitheater with a screening of “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. With food vendors Tom’s Travelin Coffee and Black Lotus, it will be an evening to remember.

“We’re beyond thrilled to announce these family-friendly events at Evans Towne Center Park,” Wheatley said. “The holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones, so we’re hoping to create unforgettable memories for all who attend.”

For more details on the events, dates and times, visit www.columbiacountyga.gov.

