Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says

A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th birthday. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed this week just days before her birthday.

Heather Waldron told WDBJ that a boy shot her 17-year-old daughter Serenity Hawley in the chest before police found their bodies in a parking garage.

Police said officers were called to the parking garage near Virginia Tech University on Tuesday evening regarding two bodies being found in a parked vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately identify the bodies due to them being juveniles but said they were students at Blacksburg High School.

According to officers, they found the two students as well as a weapon inside the vehicle.

“Be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child, and it’s only something that you see on TV,” Waldron said.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but the situation remains under investigation.

Waldron said her daughter would have turned 18 years old on Thursday.

She called her daughter a “wonderful child who was sweet, loving and very trusting.”

The Hawley family has since started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“Anything helps, and all donations are accepted. Please hug your loved ones and continue to emit love as Serenity did,” the family shared.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive on Nov. 5, 2023, to treat shooting...
South Augusta shooting takes life of 20-year-old man
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Kroger on Nov. 8, 2023, held a grand reopening ceremony for newly renovated store at 2801...
Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
Jill Biden speaks at the Aurubis metal recycling plant in south Augusta on Nov. 8, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta for second time in a few months
Missing person
2 teens found after vanishing from South Aiken High last week

Latest News

Magazine scams
I-TEAM: Swindled seniors seek justice after $300M stolen over 20 years
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
In an all-encompassing 25-minute interview, News 12 Sports Director Dan Booth caught up with...
South Aiken coach reflects on schools first state championship
What the Tech: Google gadget searches for the holidays
Local mom donates stuffed bears after losing son to suicide