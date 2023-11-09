Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Veterans Day parade will go on, rain or shine

By Macy Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time since 2019, Augusta will have a Veterans Day parade.

It will take place Saturday rain or shine.

There could be hundreds of people in the parade including high school band performances, motorcycle groups, military units, a color guard, and more.

“I would say easily we have close to 400 people that will be marching and going through,” said Rebecca Shores, secretary chairman for the CSRA Veterans Day parade.

The parade will include high school band performances, motorcycle groups, military units, a color guard, and more.

The parade will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. in downtown Augusta on Broad Street between 13th and Fourth streets.

Grovetown held a ceremony Thursday at Veterans Park on Old Wrightsboro Road.

Maj. Eric Rowland was presented with a certificate of honor and he also gave a few words at the event.

The Fort Eisenhower Color Guard was also in attendance.

One veteran spoke with us after the service about why it matters to him.

“It’s very important to have this space to be available for veterans and their families and for the ones that have gone on to be able to spend time here as if they’re with their loved ones that have gone on,” said Leon McLamb.

Augusta University held a ceremony on Friday.

