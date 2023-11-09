Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 teens found after vanishing from South Aiken High last week

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two 16-year-olds who were reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High were found Wednesday night, according to the family.

The mother of previously missing Makynna ‘Matty’ Waggoner told us on Thursday morning that both girls were found after last being seen on Friday, almost five days later.

On Friday, officers responded to Bainbridge Road about two 16-year-old teens who potentially ran away. The mother told officers that she took Waggoner, to school at South Aiken High but she had not been seen since.

Makynna ‘Matty’ Waggoner
Makynna ‘Matty’ Waggoner(Contributed)

The mother spoke with the school staff, and they confirmed she never went to any of her classes. She went to the school when she noticed she was not at home, officials say.

She was also there with guardians of the second missing teen who stated that her child never came home either. When asked how her daughter gets around, she stated that she doesn`t know because she can’t drive.

The guardian confirmed, “She has a history of running off and doing whatever she wants, but she always comes back.” This is the first time she has not come back and they are all worried that her daughter could be going to North Carolina.

The guardians also gave two locations where they could have gone to local either: 175 Suffolk Drive and 58 Ward Circle.

Authorities say they checked out both Aiken locations, however neither were located.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive on Nov. 5, 2023, to treat shooting...
South Augusta shooting takes life of 20-year-old man
Kroger on Nov. 8, 2023, held a grand reopening ceremony for newly renovated store at 2801...
Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Jill Biden speaks at the Aurubis metal recycling plant in south Augusta on Nov. 8, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta for second time in a few months
Rendering of plans for proposed new James Brown Arena.
Voters approve sales tax for new James Brown Arena

Latest News

Joeseph Kovac, a retired sailor and Veterans of Foreign Wars past commander, salutes one of...
Honor our veterans all weekend long at these CSRA events
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 9
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 9
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 9
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed