Aggravated battery suspect arrested in August Washington Road incident

Christopher Ledford
Christopher Ledford(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An aggravated battery suspect has been arrested in connection to an incident that happened on Washington Road back in August, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Christopher Ledford, 46, was located and taken into custody in Oxford, Alabama.

MORE | Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown

The incident happened on Aug. 28 on the 3000 block of Washington Road, according to deputies, who didn’t offer further details about the crime.

