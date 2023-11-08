Aggravated battery suspect arrested in August Washington Road incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An aggravated battery suspect has been arrested in connection to an incident that happened on Washington Road back in August, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Christopher Ledford, 46, was located and taken into custody in Oxford, Alabama.

The incident happened on Aug. 28 on the 3000 block of Washington Road, according to deputies, who didn’t offer further details about the crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.