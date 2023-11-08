Submit Photos/Videos
Voters approve of tax for new James Brown Arena

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It appears Richmond County voters have decided a new James Brown Arena is worth it.

In the second time in two years the public has voted on the matter, the Richmond County elections chief said late Tuesday it looked like the question would pass.

As of 9:20 p.m., it was passing with 66% “yes” votes and 34% “no” votes.

Although though four precincts were still out Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss said it appeared the lead was unsurmountable.

The first time around, voters rejected a plan to pay for a new arena that local leaders say is crucial for attracting the types of events that will boost the economy. It would have been funded by issuing a bond of up to $240 million paid for by a property tax increase.

This time around, it’s a half-penny sales tax that would pay for a new structure to replace the dated arena. It took a special state law to allow this type of vote.

Leaders tried to sell it by noting that much of the sales tax would be paid by people who don’t live in Richmond County but who shop here.

Support hasn’t been unanimous for the so-called C-SPLOST tax.

Although civic leaders and many businesses have been solidly behind the plan, there have been plenty of signs along roadways urging voters to say no.

“We can get 40% plus outside of Richmond County to pay for the arena, and we think that’s a real plus for the community,” Brad Usry, vice chair of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority, said ahead of the election.

People against it say that on top of not wanting more taxes, they can’t trust our current government to get the job done.

“We can’t cut our grass. We have a lot of dilapidated buildings. We’re 250 police officers short. I could go on forever, and I just think there are better ways of doing it. And I think we should do it when we can afford to do it,” opponent Michael Thurman said.

Construction on a new arena could start in the middle of next year, about a two-and-a-half-year project aiming to finish in 2026.

