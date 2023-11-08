South Augusta shooting kills Hephzibah 20-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man is dead after a shooting that happened over the weekend in Augusta, according to authorities.

Isaiah McKnight, 20, was shot at least one time and transported to Wellstar MCG Health by emergency medical crews.

The shooting happened Sunday at Glenn Hills Drive and Claudia Drive, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

After the shooting, emergency medical crews were called to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive , where they found McKnight and transported him to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Bowen said.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The shooting is among a string of them that have claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half .

The violent crime has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, but Augusta as the largest city has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs. Many of the suspects and victims, like McKnight, have been young men.

