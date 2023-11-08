Power of reading helps S.C. inmates stop the cycle of crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A program at the CSRA’s three South Carolina state prisons rewards good behavior and helps inmates maintain ties with their kids on the outside.

And it’s done through the power of reading.

The S.C. Department of Corrections program previously was known by names including “A Mother’s Voice” and “A Father’s Voice.” Now it has a new name: Riley’s Readers.

The program is now named in honor of former U.S. Secretary of Education and South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley – who was at the State House to mark the occasion.

The initiative was developed in 2016 by a group from the Riley Diversity Leadership Initiative at Furman University that included Corrections Director Bryan Stirling.

Through it, inmates in all 21 South Carolina prisons – including the ones in Allendale, McCormick and Trenton – can record themselves reading bedtime stories to their kids living on the outside.

Then the children receive the books with the recordings of their parent’s voice inside.

“It bridges the gap between the preschool children and their parents, who are in prison, while also reinforcing the importance of reading itself,” Riley said.

Stirling says programs like this are needed to reduce recidivism in South Carolina.

“Education is vitally important for stopping the cycle of incrimination, and then it’s also vitally to returning safely to society, for that job, for that future, for that connection to society,” Stirling said.

Nearly 500 books with recordings have been given to inmates’ families since the program started – all of them funded through private donations.

Stirling says that to his knowledge, this is the only program of its kind in any state prison system in the country.

To participate in the program – inmates have to be discipline-free for at least six months.

