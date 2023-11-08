Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Power of reading helps S.C. inmates stop the cycle of crime

McCormick Correctional Institution
McCormick Correctional Institution(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A program at the CSRA’s three South Carolina state prisons rewards good behavior and helps inmates maintain ties with their kids on the outside.

And it’s done through the power of reading.

The S.C. Department of Corrections program previously was known by names including “A Mother’s Voice” and “A Father’s Voice.” Now it has a new name: Riley’s Readers.

The program is now named in honor of former U.S. Secretary of Education and South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley – who was at the State House to mark the occasion.

MORE FROM S.C. STATE HOUSE:

The initiative was developed in 2016 by a group from the Riley Diversity Leadership Initiative at Furman University that included Corrections Director Bryan Stirling.

Through it, inmates in all 21 South Carolina prisons – including the ones in Allendale, McCormick and Trenton – can record themselves reading bedtime stories to their kids living on the outside.

Then the children receive the books with the recordings of their parent’s voice inside.

“It bridges the gap between the preschool children and their parents, who are in prison, while also reinforcing the importance of reading itself,” Riley said.

Stirling says programs like this are needed to reduce recidivism in South Carolina.

“Education is vitally important for stopping the cycle of incrimination, and then it’s also vitally to returning safely to society, for that job, for that future, for that connection to society,” Stirling said.

Nearly 500 books with recordings have been given to inmates’ families since the program started – all of them funded through private donations.

Stirling says that to his knowledge, this is the only program of its kind in any state prison system in the country.

To participate in the program – inmates have to be discipline-free for at least six months.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting
Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer
crash on Gibbs, Washington Road
3-vehicle crash shuts down 3 lanes on Gibbs, Washington roads

Latest News

Benji Cranford at gathering for mayor
New mayor for city of Thomson says he has ‘big plans’
An alleged victim reported to the Better Business Bureau when they asked Siri to call United...
What the Tech: Voice assistants may be helping scammers
"For rent" sign.
Nonprofit to offer Augusta session on tenants’ legal rights
Young Thug performs during the Young Thug: The Hy!£UN35 Tour at the Tabernacle on Sunday, Oct....
Young Thug trial’s focus moves to rap lyrics’ evidence admissibility