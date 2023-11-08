Submit Photos/Videos
Power outage affects several schools in Columbia County

By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Power is back on for several schools after a widespread outage Wednesday morning in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County School District, Greenbrier High School, Greenbrier Middle School and Greenbrier Elementary School were affected, along with Evans Middle School and Evans Elementary School.

Officials said school operations were continuing.

Georgia Power has not released anything on the widespread outage.

