One-Tank Trip: Visit mounds at ancient Native American town

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are some mounds in Georgia that were part of a town a thousand years ago.

“It’s such an important reflection on the history of the Native Americans, especially in this area – really an opportunity to experience beautiful Georgia nature,” said Frannie Fickling, a visitor to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

Fickling used to live in Augusta. She’s the historic park at least four times since moving to Macon a few years ago.

“It’s really wild. I think also being from Augusta, I had never heard of the Indian mounds, and obviously, it’s something really important to middle Georgia,” she said.

More than 1,000 Native Americans used to call the place home.

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

Seven mounds are still standing. They had many uses, including agriculture and housing.

You can go inside the Temple Lodge; a tunnel that leads you into the heart of it. The park believes it was used for religious and political purposes.

Towering above the park is the Great Temple Mound. You can take the stairs up and see the Macon skyline.

“It’s pretty remarkable that these have been preserved, and thinking about all the ceremonies and purposes of the different mounds,” said Fickling.

The park also has a museum with artifacts on display.

It’s about five minutes outside downtown Macon, and it’s free to go.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.