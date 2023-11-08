Nonprofit to offer Augusta session on tenants’ legal rights

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nonprofit law firm will offer a presentation outlining the rights of tenants.

The Georgia Legal Services Program’s presentation will cover tenant rights, the eviction process and the new appeal process.

It will begin at 2 p.m. Monday in Courtroom 3F and the Richmond County Judicial Center, 735 James Brown Blvd.

The nonprofit serves individuals with low incomes and eligible seniors. If you meet these requirements and need to apply for help with legal matters not addressed at the clinic, call 833-457-7529.

For more information, visit https://www.glsp.org.

