Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Nonprofit to offer Augusta session on tenants’ legal rights

By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nonprofit law firm will offer a presentation outlining the rights of tenants.

The Georgia Legal Services Program’s presentation will cover tenant rights, the eviction process and the new appeal process.

It will begin at 2 p.m. Monday in Courtroom 3F and the Richmond County Judicial Center, 735 James Brown Blvd.

The nonprofit serves individuals with low incomes and eligible seniors. If you meet these requirements and need to apply for help with legal matters not addressed at the clinic, call 833-457-7529.

For more information, visit https://www.glsp.org.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting
Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer
crash on Gibbs, Washington Road
3-vehicle crash shuts down 3 lanes on Gibbs, Washington roads

Latest News

McCormick Correctional Institution
Power of reading helps S.C. inmates stop the cycle of crime
Benji Cranford at gathering for mayor
New mayor for city of Thomson says he has ‘big plans’
An alleged victim reported to the Better Business Bureau when they asked Siri to call United...
What the Tech: Voice assistants may be helping scammers
Young Thug performs during the Young Thug: The Hy!£UN35 Tour at the Tabernacle on Sunday, Oct....
Young Thug trial’s focus moves to rap lyrics’ evidence admissibility