New mayor for city of Thomson says he has ‘big plans’

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, voters in Thomson elected for change.

Benji Cranford won the mayor’s race for the city, upseating long-time mayor Kenneth Usry, and gaining 58% of voters.

We sat down with him to find out what his plans were for the city.

Cranford, a construction company owner, says it all starts with a listening ear.

“You should be able to talk to your mayor. He’s the representative of the city. He’s like your mama and your daddy. That’s who you go to,” he said.

Coming off of a big win, he says he has big plans for Thomson.

“It’s a little bit, you know, here and there, different parts of the community just trying to get the whole community working together. The main thing get wages up in the community. Get a grocery store in the community,” said Cranford.

He’s determined to get it all done in his term of just two years.

“We need term limits. If I don’t get it done in two years, I’ll help find someone. But I’m pretty sure I’m going to get it done in two years because they try to stop me or slow me down, I’m going to call them out, I promise you,” he said.

When we asked his plan to get the job done he said: “I don’t run by plan. When you make plans, then you create problems. Just do it and fix them as they go.”

Now that the excitement has worn off, he says he’s ready to make Thomson a better place, starting now.

“The people of Thomson spoke. Now it’s time for me to do my job,” said Cranford.

