New low-waste refill store hosts grand-opening today on Broad Street

By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new store that offers low-waste refill, and accessible, eco-friendly options is coming to downtown Augusta and hosting a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The Earth Pantry is a low-waste refill store where customers can refill their containers with organic, healthy, and naturally-made products and dry foods.

As a refill store, it lowers the amount of packaging and food waste.

The owner, Alexia Gonzalez, hopes to connect communities by bringing healthy, organic, and clean products into lifestyles.

Gonzalez believes natural living is necessary for healthy lives and a healthy planet, and it should be accessible to everyone.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., located at 1026 Broad Street.

This event is open to the public, and a reception will follow with light refreshments. Stay after the ceremony to explore and shop.

The Earth Pantry hours of operation starting today:

Monday - 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday - Closed for local deliveries

Wednesday to Friday - 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

For more information, contact the Downtown Development Authority of Augusta.

