Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Electric vehicle chargers installed in parking lot of Augusta Mall

EV chargers at Augusta Mall
EV chargers at Augusta Mall(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New electric vehicle chargers are being installed at the Augusta Mall.

We stopped by on Wednesday and counted six chargers in the process of being added in the parking lot by Barnes and Noble.

The chargers are made by Volta, which is owned by Shell.

On its website, Volta boasts more than 3,000 charging stalls in 32 states and territories.

There is no word on when these chargers will be available for use, but the stalls say charging will be free.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting
Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer
Rendering of plans for proposed new James Brown Arena.
Voters approve sales tax for new James Brown Arena

Latest News

Teddy Milner
Aiken city mayor-elect looks to take things ‘one step at a time’
Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
Christmas presents
Hawk Law Group accepting nominations for holiday help
Ocmulgee Mounds
One-Tank Trip: Visit mounds at ancient Native American town