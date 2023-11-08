Electric vehicle chargers installed in parking lot of Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New electric vehicle chargers are being installed at the Augusta Mall.

We stopped by on Wednesday and counted six chargers in the process of being added in the parking lot by Barnes and Noble.

The chargers are made by Volta, which is owned by Shell.

On its website, Volta boasts more than 3,000 charging stalls in 32 states and territories.

There is no word on when these chargers will be available for use, but the stalls say charging will be free.

