Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mancke, known for SC nature programs, dies at 78

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who hosted educational programs promoting the beauty of nature in the Palmetto State for decades has died.

Rudy Mancke, 78, died Tuesday night, South Carolina Public Radio reported.

He was known to audiences across South Carolina through his NatureNotes program on South Carolina Public Radio as well as NatureScene, which aired on SCETV, the state’s PBS network, for 25 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He was also the naturalist in residence at the University of South Carolina’s School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment, according to the college’s website.

Rudy Mancke died Tuesday at 78 after a career dedicated to teaching kids of all ages about the...
Rudy Mancke died Tuesday at 78 after a career dedicated to teaching kids of all ages about the beauty and importance of nature.(WIS/File)

In NatureScene, Mancke and cohosts Beryl Dakers and Jim Welch would take viewers on what he called “just walks in the woods.” During those walks, which took place in all 50 states and locations around the globe over the quarter-century the show aired, he would share with viewers small details he would spot, from plants to animals.

Mancke, a Spartanburg native, spent his childhood roaming the woods and meadows of the Piedmont, his USC bio states.

“When he was not exploring the outdoors, he was in the library seeking answers to these questions while forming new ones,” the site states.

He graduated from Wofford College and taught at Spartanburg High School and would later serve as curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum.

He founded the South Carolina Association of Naturalists.

Funeral announcements were pending.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive on Nov. 5, 2023, to treat shooting...
South Augusta shooting takes life of 20-year-old man
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Grovetown cops seize 4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of weed
Kroger on Nov. 8, 2023, held a grand reopening ceremony for newly renovated store at 2801...
Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store
Jill Biden speaks at the Aurubis metal recycling plant in south Augusta on Nov. 8, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta for second time in a few months
Missing person
2 teens found after vanishing from South Aiken High last week

Latest News

Surprise searches of S.C. priason workers.
S.C. prison workers hit with surprise random searches
Kyle's Kritters
Local mom donates stuffed bears after losing son to suicide
Augusta University
Panel formed to find candidates for next AU president
Augusta State Medical Prison
Augusta prison worker caught with contraband, arrested
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff questions the FBI director during a hearing on Washington.
Ossoff asks FBI chief to help kids missing from foster system