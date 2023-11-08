Local defendants prosecuted on federal firearms, drug charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County men were indicted in the Southern District of Georgia on felony charges while an Augusta man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to federal gun charges.

“The continuing work toward making our community safer demands the removal of guns from the hands of individuals who illegally possess them,” said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “That especially includes holding accountable previously convicted felons found in possession of firearms.”

Those indicted during the November term of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury include:

Tacumsa Xcaiver Lovett, 24, of Grovetown, is charged with distribution of fentanyl, distribution of marijuana and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to The United States Department of Justice.

Zanuck Lorenzo Berry, 43, of Martinez, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to The United States Department of Justice.

The cases are prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally possess guns.

Lyondo Larell Ware, 43, of Augusta, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ware, a member of Augusta’s Loyalty Over Everything (L.O.E.) criminal street gang, was on felony probation when Richmond County deputies and Georgia Department of Community Supervision officers found a loaded pistol while searching his residence in September 2021, officials say.

Agencies investigating these cases include the ATF, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, the Metter Police Department, and the Dublin Police Department.

The cases are being prosecuted for the United States by the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.

