Kroger unveils improvements at Washington Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger on Wednesday held a grand reopening ceremony for the newly renovated store at 2801 Washington Road.

The renovations represent a capital investment of more than $1.1 million and include new artisan bread tables, a new olive bar, new refrigerated cake cases, a new dairy island, a new olive bar and two new belted self-checkout lanes.

There’s also a new Murray’s Cheese self-service kiosk.

As part of the grand reopening, Kroger honored its community partner schools, Westside High School, Tutt Middle School and A. Brian Merry Elementary School, as well as the store’s food rescue partner, the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Augusta Commission member Francine Scott was there.

“As America’s grocer, we recognize Kroger’s unique role in the communities we serve,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “As an employer, food processor, retailer, healthcare provider and more, we have a responsibility to create positive change and deliver on our purpose to feed the human spirit.”

The renovations are among several developments for the region’s supermarkets:

On a smaller scale, Parker’s Kitchen is opening several convenience stores in the Augusta area , with some neighborhoods welcoming it and others showing surprisingly well-organized opposition.

