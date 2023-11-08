Submit Photos/Videos
I-20 roadwork brings 3 nights of closures near state line

By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be multiple overnight lane closures this week as part of the Interstate 20 improvement project at the state line.

The closures are necessary as crews repair traffic loops and begin pouring concrete onto the new Savannah River bridge structure. 

The closures are:

  • 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday: Alternating lane closures on northbound Martintown Road.
  • 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday: Exit 1 off-ramp will have alternating lane closures.
  • 9 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday: Single right-lane closure on eastbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia to mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

The right shoulder of eastbound I-20 may also be affected by these closures.

Expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone. 

For more information, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

