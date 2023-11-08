Submit Photos/Videos
In huge bust, Grovetown cops seize 10 pounds of fentanyl pills

Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in...
Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in possession of about 10 pounds of marijuana and several thousand suspected fentanyl totaling 10 pounds, authorities said.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police made a big fentanyl and marijuana bust Wednesday morning.

Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive was arrested after he was found in possession of about 10 pounds of marijuana and several thousand suspected fentanyl pills totaling 10 pounds, authorities said.

Fentanyl is a deadly and potent synthetic opioid that’s becoming more common as an end drug and especially as an additive to other street drugs – and taking a toll in the region in overdose deaths.

Experts say 2 milligrams of pure fentanyl is a lethal dose. For an idea of how small that is, a pound is equal to a little under half a million milligrams.

Although in pill form, the fentanyl found Wednesday almost surely isn’t pure, 10 pounds is a big haul.

A 15-pound bust of powdered fentanyl in October was Richmond County’s largest ever.

The Grovetown discovery was made during a joint operation with the Department of Community Supervision that included compliance checks of several people on probation and parole who are living in Grovetown.

Bostick is actively on probation for a number of previous charges including possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Officers said they also found packaging and scales consistent with distribution in Bostick’s vehicle.

Bostick was charged with trafficking of fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and booked into Columbia County jail, police said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

