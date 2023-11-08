Hawk Law Group accepting nominations for holiday help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fourth year, Hawk Law Group will provide assistance to five deserving families this holiday season through its Hawk Helps initiative.

“Many families struggle to make ends meet, and there just isn’t anything left for Christmas gifts,” said Reid Sanders, a partner in the law group. “We started Hawk Helps to bring some Christmas joy to local families who are struggling.”

You can nominate families by going to HawkHelps.com.

From the nominations, Hawk Law Group will pick five families to help.

Nominations can be made through Nov. 25, and families will receive their gifts the week before Christmas.

Hawk Law Group will help in any way it can, Sanders said, from purchasing Christmas gifts or groceries to making car or utility payments.

With five offices in the Augusta, Thomson and Aiken areas, Hawk Law Group is made up of trial attorneys practicing in many areas, including personal injury, wrongful death and criminal defense.

For more information, visit HawkLawGroup.com or find Hawk Law Group on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.