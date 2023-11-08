Governor extends suspension of Georgia’s gasoline tax

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s gasoline tax.

The state of emergency and the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 29.

He suspended the tax a few weeks ago, saying he wanted to offer Georgians some relief from inflation.

In extending the suspension, the Republican governor issued a statement blaming the Biden administration for the inflation.

You can read Executive Order 11.08.23.01 extending the State of Emergency here.

On Wednesday, prices in Augusta averaged $2.79 per gallon, down from $2.85 a week earlier.

Georgia’s gas price on Wednesday averaged $2.89 per gallon, down from $3.13 a year ago.

