Governor extends suspension of Georgia’s gasoline tax
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s gasoline tax.
The state of emergency and the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 29.
He suspended the tax a few weeks ago, saying he wanted to offer Georgians some relief from inflation.
In extending the suspension, the Republican governor issued a statement blaming the Biden administration for the inflation.
You can read Executive Order 11.08.23.01 extending the State of Emergency here.
On Wednesday, prices in Augusta averaged $2.79 per gallon, down from $2.85 a week earlier.
Georgia’s gas price on Wednesday averaged $2.89 per gallon, down from $3.13 a year ago.
