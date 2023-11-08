First lady visits Augusta for 2nd time in a few months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden came to Augusta today as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America workforce hub tour.

News 12 was at Augusta Regional Airport for her arrival around 10 a.m. and then at the Aurubis metal recycling plant site not far away in south Augusta, where she gave a speech.

The goal of the workforce hub program is to expand pathways to good-paying jobs in the CSRA , and she highlighted that the Biden administration is doing that by investing $700 million into our area.

That’s going to the airport, the Richmond County School System, local colleges and more.

“It means that your airport has the resources it needs to renovate. It means that Solvay has the funds it needs to build that new battery materials plant in south Richmond County,” she said. “The one that will inspire students at Glenn Hills Middle and Cross Creek High and so many others in the area to pursue careers in clean energy. It means Augusta University has the funding it needs to a student that loves computers to follow her dream and work in cybersecurity.”

It’s her second visit to Augusta within a few months. She came here in July as part of a tour promoting the workforce hub program , of which Augusta is a part.

Biden met with Mayor Garnett Johnson and other local officials and key stakeholders to discuss ways the community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs.

The workforce hub designation – intended to enhance training for good-paying jobs – is part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda. The focus is jobs created by the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

The Biden administration says it will partner with employers, schools and others to “ensure a diverse and skilled workforce can meet the demand for labor.”

In choosing Augusta in May as a workforce hub, the administration cited the diverse population along with Fort Eisenhower, the Medical College of Georgia and the Savannah River Site. The administration says Augusta is at the forefront of the administration’s “sustainable domestic production agenda,” with $1.4 billion in recently announced private-sector investments, including in batteries.

The administration will work to expand apprenticeship programs, grow career and technical education programs and help underrepresented students and workers, especially in the clean energy industry.

The local commitments and initiatives are led by the mayor, the city of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, Richmond County School System, local employers, trade unions, and other community partners.

Separately, Augusta is part of a “clean energy supply chain” technology hub program centered in adjacent South Carolina and announced a couple of weeks ago.

