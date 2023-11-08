First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Augusta for Workforce Hub Tour today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Augusta for the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Workforce Hub Tour on Wednesday.

During her visit, Biden is expected to announce some new investments that will bring jobs in the community.

She will meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the Workforce Hubs to discuss ways the community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs.

The commitments and initiatives are led by Mayor Garnett Johnson, the City of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, Richmond County School System, local employers, trade unions, and other community partners.

The visit will be open to press only, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Biden’s tour will travel to Georgia and Pennsylvania to highlight how Bidenomics is delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country.

