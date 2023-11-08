Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the CSRA, voters on both sides of the Savannah River decided on a range of candidates and issues.

You can find full results on our election results page or at a glance right here:

Richmond County

Voters decided in favor of a half-penny sales tax to pay for a new James Brown Arena. Voters originally said no to a new arena, but agreed this time.

Columbia County

There wasn’t a countywide election in Columbia County, but there was a municipal general election in Grovetown for the mayor and two City Council seats. Gary Jones won the mayor post.

Aiken County

In Aiken County, there were some local elections, including:

  • Aiken City Council District 1 (Diggs, 74%)
  • Salley mayor (LaDonna Hall, 51%) and Town Council Seats 2 and 4 (Leah Shackleford, 52%).
  • Wagener Town Council (George Smith, 40%; Nyia Adams, 39%)

Elsewhere

GEORGIA

  • Blythe City Council (Noel Cartagena, 29%; Daniel Martin, 27%)
  • Davisboro mayor and City Council (Keith Braswell, 22%; Nikki Tarver Carswell 21%; Essie Moye, 20%; Larry Ivey, 20%)
  • Hephzibah City Council (Rhoades, 100%; Fulcher, 100%)
  • Louisville City Council (Michelle Brady Reaves, 50%); City Council 2 (Larry Atkins, 56%)
  • Millen mayor (Giovanni Shumake, 48%), City Council District 1 (Joel Carter Sr., 62%) and City Council District 2 (Darrel Clifton, 81%)
  • Sandersville mayor (Jimmy Andrews, 57%), mayor pro tem (Jeremy Smith, 58%) and City Council Districts 1-4 (Mayme Dennis, 53%; Deborah Brown, 88%; Danny Brown, 85%; Ben Salter, 58%)
  • Stapleton mayor (Lisa Cranford, 62%); City Council (Jason Irby, 47%; Christopher Whipple, 40%)
  • Stillmore City Council (Eddie Dean Allen, 40%; Brad Daughtry, 40%)
  • Swainsboro City Council District 5 (Parker, 42%; Foster, 34%)
  • Sylvania City Council (Cynthia Scott, 29%; James Kirkland, 29%; John Bolton, 26%)
  • Taliaferro County Courthouse maintenance and renovation
  • Thomson mayor (Benji Cranford, 58.3%); City Council District 1/Seat A (Keryl Corley, 80.9%); District 1/Seat B (Scott Whittle, 57.5%); City Council District 2/Seat A (John W. Smalley, 77.2%), City Council District 2/Seat B (Alton Belton, 100%); Thomson City Council District 3 (Elaine Johnson, 100%)
  • Wadley City Council (Albert Samples, 33%; Kendrick Johnson, 27%); City Council 2 (Maggie Riggins Jones, 42%; Ezee Carter, 32%)
  • Washington mayor, City Council District 1 and District 2 and City Council District 1 special election
  • Waynesboro mayor election will be having a runoff as of Wednesday morning, per the Burke County elections office (Bill Tinley, 47%; James Jones, 38%); City Council Ward 2/Post 2 (Alberta Anderson, 81%); City Council Ward 3/Post 3 (Vickey Bates, 71%). We have reached out to Burke County for exact result numbers.
  • Wrens mayor (David Hannah, 56%); City Council (Torrey King, 26%; Marty Amerson 24%)

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Barnwell mayor (Ron Still, 54%); City Council District 4 (Wanda Highsmith, 90); City Council District 6 (Jana Black Myers, 52%)
  • Fairfax mayor (Butch Sauls, 49%; John Chaney, 28%); and City Council (Carl Love, 20%; Dorothy Kennedy, 17%; Tiffine Forester, 16%)
  • Williston Town Council (Alyson Collins, 26%; Greg Walkup, 24%; Judy Myrick Taylor, 22%)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer
crash on Gibbs, Washington Road
3-vehicle crash shuts down 3 lanes on Gibbs, Washington roads

Latest News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Augusta for Workforce Hub Tour today
First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Augusta for Workforce Hub Tour today
Christopher Ledford
Washington Road aggravated battery suspect arrested 3 months later
Business growth in downtown Augusta
New low-waste refill store hosts grand-opening today on Broad Street
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Governor extends suspension of Georgia’s gasoline tax