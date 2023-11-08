Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the CSRA, voters on both sides of the Savannah River decided on a range of candidates and issues.

You can find full results on our election results page or at a glance right here:

Richmond County

Voters decided in favor of a half-penny sales tax to pay for a new James Brown Arena . Voters originally said no to a new arena, but agreed this time.

Columbia County

There wasn’t a countywide election in Columbia County, but there was a municipal general election in Grovetown for the mayor and two City Council seats. Gary Jones won the mayor post.

Aiken County

In Aiken County, there were some local elections, including:

Aiken City Council District 1 (Diggs, 74%)

Salley mayor (LaDonna Hall, 51%) and Town Council Seats 2 and 4 (Leah Shackleford, 52%).

Wagener Town Council (George Smith, 40%; Nyia Adams, 39%)

Elsewhere

GEORGIA

Blythe City Council (Noel Cartagena, 29%; Daniel Martin, 27%)

Davisboro mayor and City Council (Keith Braswell, 22%; Nikki Tarver Carswell 21%; Essie Moye, 20%; Larry Ivey, 20%)

Hephzibah City Council (Rhoades, 100%; Fulcher, 100%)

Louisville City Council (Michelle Brady Reaves, 50%); City Council 2 (Larry Atkins, 56%)

Millen mayor (Giovanni Shumake, 48%), City Council District 1 (Joel Carter Sr., 62%) and City Council District 2 (Darrel Clifton, 81%)

Sandersville mayor (Jimmy Andrews, 57%), mayor pro tem (Jeremy Smith, 58%) and City Council Districts 1-4 (Mayme Dennis, 53%; Deborah Brown, 88%; Danny Brown, 85%; Ben Salter, 58%)

Stapleton mayor (Lisa Cranford, 62%); City Council (Jason Irby, 47%; Christopher Whipple, 40%)

Stillmore City Council (Eddie Dean Allen, 40%; Brad Daughtry, 40%)

Swainsboro City Council District 5 (Parker, 42%; Foster, 34%)

Sylvania City Council (Cynthia Scott, 29%; James Kirkland, 29%; John Bolton, 26%)

Taliaferro County Courthouse maintenance and renovation

Thomson mayor (Benji Cranford, 58.3%); City Council District 1/Seat A (Keryl Corley, 80.9%); District 1/Seat B (Scott Whittle, 57.5%); City Council District 2/Seat A (John W. Smalley, 77.2%), City Council District 2/Seat B (Alton Belton, 100%); Thomson City Council District 3 (Elaine Johnson, 100%)

Wadley City Council (Albert Samples, 33%; Kendrick Johnson, 27%); City Council 2 (Maggie Riggins Jones, 42%; Ezee Carter, 32%)

Washington mayor, City Council District 1 and District 2 and City Council District 1 special election

Waynesboro mayor election will be having a runoff as of Wednesday morning, per the Burke County elections office (Bill Tinley, 47%; James Jones, 38%); City Council Ward 2/Post 2 (Alberta Anderson, 81%); City Council Ward 3/Post 3 (Vickey Bates, 71%). We have reached out to Burke County for exact result numbers.

Wrens mayor (David Hannah, 56%); City Council (Torrey King, 26%; Marty Amerson 24%)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Barnwell mayor (Ron Still, 54%); City Council District 4 (Wanda Highsmith, 90); City Council District 6 (Jana Black Myers, 52%)

Fairfax mayor (Butch Sauls, 49%; John Chaney, 28%); and City Council (Carl Love, 20%; Dorothy Kennedy, 17%; Tiffine Forester, 16%)

Williston Town Council (Alyson Collins, 26%; Greg Walkup, 24%; Judy Myrick Taylor, 22%)

