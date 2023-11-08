Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Nice warm up for the week ahead. Next front brings chance for rain late Friday into the weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our area dry, until at least Friday morning, then a cold front moves in that could spawn a couple of showers Friday night into Saturday and bring back cooler temperatures.

Mostly clear and calm this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s by early Wednesday.

Sunshine and a southwest wind will bring back highs in the low 80s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

More clouds will return to the region Thursday into Friday as moisture builds through our atmosphere. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs Thursday will stay warm in the low 80s. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s with cloudy skies most of the day.

Cold front shows up late Friday and brings the chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday. Wedge conditions are expected to form this weekend behind the front with clouds, cool temperatures, and light rain/drizzle. Highs Saturday look to remain in the low to mid-60s and Sunday highs should stay in the upper 50s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

