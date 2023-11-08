Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Staying warm and dry Thursday. Cold front brings rain late Friday into the weekend. Cooler and wet weekend ahead.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region keeps us dry Thursday, but a cold front will show up Friday and bring the chance for showers late. The wedge will form this weekend bringing much cooler temperatures and showers.

Mostly clear and calm again this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will stay mild near 50.

Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday as moisture begins to build in our atmosphere. We will stay dry with warm highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold front moves into the region Friday. We should stay dry through lunchtime Friday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Showers will spread over the region Friday night into Saturday.

Wedge conditions are expected to form this weekend behind the front with clouds, cool temperatures, and light rain/drizzle on and off all day. Highs Saturday look to remain in the upper 50s and Sunday highs should stay in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Rain totals through the weekend look to stay below 1″. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Rain likely this weekend with much cooler temperatures.
Rain likely this weekend with much cooler temperatures.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voting
Elections across the CSRA: Results at a glance
Fugitive found in Grovetown
Pennsylvania wanted fugitive found, arrested in Grovetown
Missing person
2 teens reported missing after being dropped off at South Aiken High
A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners aid peer who lost trailer
Rendering of plans for proposed new James Brown Arena.
Voters approve sales tax for new James Brown Arena

Latest News

Models
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Weekend Outlook
Sunny and Warm, Cooler, Wet Weekend
Nice warm up for the week ahead. Next front brings chance for rain late Friday into the weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Nice warm up for the week ahead. Next front brings chance for rain late Friday into the weekend.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Near Record Highs