Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region keeps us dry Thursday, but a cold front will show up Friday and bring the chance for showers late. The wedge will form this weekend bringing much cooler temperatures and showers.

Mostly clear and calm again this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will stay mild near 50.

Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday as moisture begins to build in our atmosphere. We will stay dry with warm highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold front moves into the region Friday. We should stay dry through lunchtime Friday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Showers will spread over the region Friday night into Saturday.

Wedge conditions are expected to form this weekend behind the front with clouds, cool temperatures, and light rain/drizzle on and off all day. Highs Saturday look to remain in the upper 50s and Sunday highs should stay in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Rain totals through the weekend look to stay below 1″. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Rain likely this weekend with much cooler temperatures. (WRDW)

