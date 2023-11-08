Submit Photos/Videos
Big events are now possible with new James Brown Arena

By Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 10,000 Richmond County voters decided it’s time for a new James Brown Arena.

They approved a half-penny sales tax to build it and when work begins on the two buildings, the JBA and the Bell Auditorium will be under one roof.

Leaders are already looking to bid on big events when the arena opens in 2026, from live acts to NCAA basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and even wrestling.

“It allows us to compete with other cities and venues that are our size, which we didn’t have the opportunity to do before,” said CEO of the Augusta Sports Council Michelle Pippin.

Bids are already being prepped for D2 and D3 NCAA championships to play past the 2026 opening.

Beyond that, with the World Cup coming to Atlanta in 2026, the new JBA could be just the right fit for outside events or even a practice field for competitors.

“I just had a baby seven weeks ago and to think that he’ll be three years old and maybe be able to see a championship that mom and her team brought, that’s pretty cool. You know? You can’t make that kind of story line up,” said Pippin.

While the ambition is large, local teams like Augusta University basketball are also excited.

They’d love to host championships and the stadium would also be great for their “Education Day”, which introduces thousands of local fifth graders to the Jags.

“Our dream, kind of before COVID, was to put it down at the arena so that it combines all of it. So now that we’re getting a new arena, I know it’s not here this year or next year, that’s something we could do,” said Basketball Head Coach Dip Metress.

The possibilities are endless.

“This is huge for our city, for the area. You know, we’re the second largest city in Georgia and we needed a new arena,” said Metress.

Pippin says the imagination and anticipation are even greater for who will win out in a competitive bid to be the first act to fill the brand-new space.

The NCAA bids are due in February and we could find out by October of next year what the 2026 to 2028 slate could look like for college sports in Augusta.

